More t-storms likely later today, then a big change coming for the weekend

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 84.

A cold front moved through yesterday with some t-storms and today a secondary front will trigger another line of t-storms late this afternoon and evening. There should not be a lot of rain from this line, but this is the cooler push of air arriving, so some gusty winds are possible with the storms. Today will bring hazy sunshine and humid conditions to start (after some morning fog burns off). Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s before the t-storms move through. Once the line of t-storms moves out (likely after 9 PM) expect a drop in the humidity starting late tonight and Friday.

Speaking of Friday and the weekend…signs are pointing toward somewhat of a cooling trend with highs staying in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. It should be sunny, dry, and less humid for the weekend. The air will feel much nicer and outdoor activities should be able to go off without a hitch. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara