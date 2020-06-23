More t-storms today with hot and humid conditions continuing

TODAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Partly Cloudy & Muggy. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 85.

Today will be similar to yesterday as Central PA sits in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. That means hot and humid weather with highs reaching into the lower 90s again this afternoon. More scattered t-storms are expected to develop with the heat and humidity. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats with these storms today, just like Monday. T-Storms could linger into the first half of tonight before skies become partly cloudy. It will stay muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will start off muggy and murky with temperatures still climbing into the mid-80s. The humidity will decrease throughout the day and it should stay dry. An upper low swings through Thursday and could spark some afternoon showers. Friday looks calm and pleasant with seasonable highs. Highs near 90° return by the weekend with a few pop-up t-storms returning again too. All-in-all, a typical summertime pattern for these parts.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara