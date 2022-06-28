WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – More than $900 worth of fireworks were stolen from a Lancaster County gas station stand.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded to the Marathon/High’s Gas Station on Furnace Hills Pike on June 25 for a report of stolen fireworks.

An employee was working the Keystone Fireworks stand in the gas station parking lot at approximately 4 p.m. when a black Honda sedan bearing a New York registration plate approached the stand.

The suspect descriptions were later provided by the reporting party as three Hispanic males described as follows: Suspect #1 approximately 6’4 15-22 years of age with a skinny build and straight hair, Suspects #2 & #3 specifically described as “non-descript” approximately 5’8 tall and 25-35 years of age medium build and one of them was wearing a gold chain.

The employee said the men wished to purchase three large-ticket items consisting of a large variety pack containing different fireworks valued at approximately $299.99 each. The theft included a confuse and divert scheme where one individual attempted to convince the employee that the items were only $60.00 each and started the checkout process at that price.

The men then immediately took the items and entered the vehicle with the fireworks without paying for them. The employee stated he told the males to not leave, and one individual indicated they would be right back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.