More unseasonable chill today with light showers

TODAY: Showers, Drizzle, & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Exit This Evening. Lo 47. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Drier with Warmer Conditions. Hi 74. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was an unusual day with highs only making it into the low 50s! That broke a record cold for the date by 5 degrees, and we will likely do it again today as we stay locked under low clouds and periodic showers. A trough of low pressure continues to spin just to our west, forcing storminess along the coast as several waves ride from south to north. Another one of these waves will move through today, which means more shower coverage expected later this morning and into the afternoon. While the intensity of the rain will be light, it will be damp for most of the day. This will again prevent temperatures from climbing out of the low 50s. The northeast breeze will continue today as well, adding to the chill!

Finally, the storm will exit to our northeast tonight, ending any showers after sunset but keeping clouds around for most of the night. It will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s by morning, perhaps even a touch cooler in spots if we clear out. Memorial Day will be much nicer with lots of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll still be a bit breezy with winds 10-20 mph out of the northwest.

As we head into Wednesday and beyond, a more typical early summer like pattern will take hold. As a trough moves over the Great Lakes and sticks around, storm chances will go up for each afternoon starting Thursday. Spotty storm chances could linger into next weekend, but the activity will be more hit and miss by then. Highs will bounce back to near 80 by mid-week, with a recovery into the mid-80s expected by next weekend.

Going forward, more consistent summer heat can be expected as we head into the first half of June as a ridge takes hold of the east coast.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo