More warm and dry weather on tap for this week

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Passing Shower, Warm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Passing Shower. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: Clearing, Then Mostly Sunny. Hi 78.

Today will offer yet another warm day for September, although this year they are becoming quite common. Yesterday’s high was 82 degrees! Expect some sunshine to start with increasing clouds throughout the day as a front will drop in from the north. Skies could become overcast at times this afternoon and there could even be a stray shower or two, but most backyards will remain dry. Highs today will be in the mid-80s! The front will linger closeby tonight with clouds and some passing showers. Lows will fall into the lower 60s.

After some clouds early tomorrow, the sun will stick around for much of the day and temperatures will be more seasonable, in the upper 70s. Cooler, less humid, and more crisp air arrives for the middle of this week. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s, right on par for this time of year. Some of the longer-term guidance is showing more warmth building ahead of next weekend. There is even a shot we get close to 90 degrees again either next Saturday or Sunday. The other main theme this week = dry! Rainfall looks very limited and likely non-existent for many through next weekend.

The tropics remain active, however. Tropical Storm Huberto will strengthen and head away from the eastern United States coastline today and tomorrow. A wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of organizing into a tropical disturbance. Another wave in the south-central Atlantic Ocean may have a higher chance of becoming a disturbance or tropical storm, but that is days away. At this point, no immediate impact on our rain chances is likely from tropical activity. We’ll keep you posted. Enjoy the warm and (mainly) dry week ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara