Morning clouds today give way to afternoon sun, unsettled Tuesday ahead

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Clouds Toward Daybreak. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Midday Showers & T-Storms, Windy. Hi 62. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

After tying a record low yesterday morning, temperatures this morning are starting out some 15° warmer. That’s because clouds rolled in overnight as a storm system moves up the Mid-Atlantic. This is the same system that brought devastating severe weather to parts of the South yesterday. The good news for Central PA is that the brunt of this storm will stay south and east of our region. In fact, most locations will just see some morning clouds before the storm pulls away later today. Skies should clear this afternoon making for a pleasant day. Sunshine and highs in the upper 50s will be around later today. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows dipping to around 40° and clouds returning toward morning ahead of our next front.

Another front will approach tomorrow, which will spark some showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the midday and early afternoon. The wind will be more noticeable than anything with gusts to 35 mph possible with any storm and behind the front during the afternoon. While the severe threat remains low tomorrow, just be cautious of those winds! Another brief shot of chilly air will come behind the front Tuesday night, with lows by Wednesday morning possibly near freezing again! The rest of Wednesday looks sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will rebound slightly by the end of the week with highs near 60°. The weather does look to turn unsettled again, however, with a steady rain possible Thursday night into Friday and additional showers into the weekend as a slow-moving trough pinwheels through the Northeast. Wednesday could be the last sunny day for a while. April showers and all that…stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara