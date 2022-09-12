Macro Photo of Yellow Fever, Malaria or Zika Virus Infected Mosquito Insect Bite on Green Background

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted ULV spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township on Tuesday, September 13.

Residential and recreational areas that are located in and around Susquaw Place, W. Roseville Road, Overlook Drive, Sturbridge Drive, Lititz Pike, Manchester Lane, Danbury Drive, Amity Drive, E. Roseville Road, Hedgerow Lane, Crooked Oak Drive, Burlington Drive, Eden road, Bluegrass Road, Bible College Drive, Longview Drive, Brentwood Avenue, and Ashbourne Avenue will be sprayed.

The areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset, 8:00 p.m., on September 13. The roads listed are for reference and other roads and areas in close proximity may be sprayed as well.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside during the spray and outside activities can resume 30 minutes after the spray takes place.

If weather conditions delay the spray, the spray will be rescheduled for the following day, September 14.

High populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected in this area.