Mostly cloudy again today, early morning drizzle or light showers

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, AM Light Showers/Drizzle. High 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning Clouds, Damp. Gradual Afternoon Clearing. High 75. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Light showers moved in overnight as expected with most locations only picking up a few hundredths of an inch or rain. Some drizzle or scattered light showers could linger through mid-morning, but most of the day will end up dry under mostly cloudy skies. An east flow of 5-10 mph will keep us cloudy through tonight and into Monday morning as well. By Monday afternoon, we should begin to slowly clear out, although most of the day will be dominated by clouds again.

More clouds are expected again Tuesday before some drier air finally moves in toward mid-week. An area of high pressure will set up shop just to our south, ushering in a flow more out of the south and west. This will drive temperatures up as well, with highs in the upper-70s by Wednesday and Thursday! By Friday, highs are expected to reach 80, only a few ticks below the record high for the date (84, set back in 1897).

It does appear a pretty strong cold front will cross next weekend, with showers expected Saturday and much cooler conditions Sunday. By then, highs could drop into the 60s and overnight lows could plunge into the low 50s. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo