TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Passing Sprinkle Or Flurry. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Light Snow Late. Hi 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The start of the weekend looks mostly cloudy with a 10-15 mph northwest breeze this afternoon. There can be a passing sprinkle or flurry, but most areas will stay dry. Highs should again break into the low to mid 40s. After some clearing tonight and Sunday morning, a weak area of low pressure will move north, bringing snow showers to parts of the area by Sunday evening. If things come together, a quick coating to an inch of snow is possible by early Monday morning. With temperatures at or slightly above freezing, it would take a heavier burst of snow to cause travel issues, which isn’t likely. We’ll keep monitoring.

The first half of next week looks quiet and seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s. A potent storm continues to show up for the end of the week (specifically Friday into Saturday), but at the moment there doesn’t appear to be a lot of cold air to work with. Snow is possible but for now, mostly rain is favored unless things trend colder ahead of the storm.

Regardless, there’s no big shot of cold air showing up anytime in the next 7-10 days.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo