TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, PM Shower Possible. Hi 57. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 47. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: AM Rain, Esp. North of Harrisburg. Hi 57. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Rainfall Near A Half Inch.

What a mild start to the new year! Enjoy it because we’ll be back in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could develop as a weak disturbance rides along a warm front. Any rain would be light with the evening looking mainly dry. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s.

A better chance for a soaking rain is expected Tuesday as an area of low pressure approaches. The steadiest rain will fall during the morning, and especially north of Harrisburg. Over a half inch of rain is possible in our northern counties with a bit less elsewhere. The afternoon should be mainly dry as it stays mild.

Wednesday will offer another chance for showers as a cold front nudges in. The best chance for rain will come during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures should soar into the low 60s. It won’t be a record high…but over 20 degrees above average! The front slides through but cooler air will take its time to move in with highs Thursday still in the 50s. Highs should tumble back into the low 40s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Some weak disturbances behind the front could lead to a passing rain or snow shower Friday, but at the moment, most of the weekend looks dry albeit mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo