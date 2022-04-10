TODAY: Breezy & Cool, Stray Flurry Or Shower. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Calm, & Cold. Lo 34. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Periods of Sun, Then Increasing Clouds with Stray Showers. Hi 62. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

It will be a cool day across central PA with highs struggling to reach 50 under generally cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could bring a few sprinkles this afternoon (or flurries this morning), but most of the day will be dry albeit breezy. High pressure builds in later tonight which will lead to clearing skies and calming winds, a good recipe to get temperatures to drop. Everyone will wake up to numbers around freezing Monday morning — frost is a good bet so protect those plants!

Monday starts chilly but ends milder with temperatures in the low 60s. A weak area of low pressure could bring us a few late-day showers, potentially lingering into Tuesday morning. Expect more sun to break out by Tuesday afternoon though with temperatures back into the low 70s!

A warm front will lift north Wednesday, bringing our warmest air of the week with highs back into the mid 70s. A few showers are possible late in the day, but a better chance for showers and storms will come Thursday ahead of the cold front. Behind this front, it does turn cooler next weekend but it still looks seasonable with highs in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo