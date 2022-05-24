TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few Light AM Showers. Hi 70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Slow Clearing, Cool. Lo 52. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & Sun, Pleasant. Hi 74. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

An area of low pressure continues to brush by our area this morning, bringing some light showers overnight. Most of the rain has moved back south of the Mason-Dixon line, and that’s where most of it will stay today. It is possible a few showers re-develop, but whatever falls would be very light. A drier push of air late in the day could bring us some clearing by late-afternoon and evening.

Clearing should continue tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday now looks like a decent day with a mix of clouds and sun and seasonable highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds return Thursday as we await the next front to approach from the west. Any showers will hold off until Thursday night and Friday, but the big question remains how Memorial Day weekend shapes up. Trends now suggest an upper level low will slow and linger over our area, bringing periodic showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day itself looks drier, but any additional slowing of this feature could mean more storms for the holiday. Either way, the weekend will not be a washout by any means, but we will have to dodge some afternoon storms. Highs trend closer to 80 by Sunday, with 90 degrees possible again by the middle of next week. It will be a big muggy this weekend but not quite as humid as last weekend’s airmass.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo