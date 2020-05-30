Mostly cloudy today, turning hot and humid for Wednesday with storms

THIS AFTERNOON: Partial Clearing. Hi 75. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Late-Night Thunderstorm Possible. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Much Warmer, More Humid, PM T-storms. Hi 88. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Skies should partially clear this afternoon as a warm front begins to cross the Mid-state. Temperatures should peak in the mid 70s before slowly falling off into the 60s tonight.

A complex of thunderstorms will develop over southern New York late tonight and may drop into eastern Pennsylvania after 2am. Latest trends suggest locations east of the viewing area will have the best chance to see storms, but we can’t rule out a stray storm locally.

On Wednesday, much warmer and more humid air will rush in as temperatures climb well into the 80s. If the storms hold off until later, it is possible we see our first 90-degree day of the year. With Wednesday morning trending drier, the atmosphere should have plenty of time to destabilize ahead of the cold front. Scattered storms should develop after 1pm, and a few could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the primary threats through early evening.

A few thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday as the front lingers near the Mason-Dixon line, though coverage looks spotty at best. A stronger front will drop south late-Friday, which will increase storm chances again by the afternoon. The push of cooler, drier air finally passes Saturday afternoon, ushering in more comfortable air by early next week, while temperature stay seasonable!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo