TODAY: Colder & Mostly Sunny. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cold. Lo 25. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

A cold front went through the region yesterday, dropping our temps from the upper 50s to near 30 this morning. The gusty winds however are no more, with just a light westerly breeze expected today. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine but clear skies tonight will translate to chilly conditions as temps drop into the low to mid 20s tomorrow morning.

Monday will be a seasonable day with variable cloudiness and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds thicken Monday night, leading to our next round of light showers Tuesday. It won’t be a washout by any means, but occasional showers will be possible throughout the day, with rainfall not expected to exceed a third of an inch. Showers could linger into Wednesday morning, before conditions dry out and warm up by the afternoon. It’s possible some of us get close to 60 for a high!

There’s plenty of uncertainty for late week, but it’s most likely we’ll see a break in the action Thursday before the next system rolls through Friday. The track and strength remains up in the air, but most guidance tracks steady rain into the area by Friday morning, sticking around into Friday afternoon. If we trend a little colder ahead of the storm, parts of the area could see snow, but right now the best chance for that would be across northern PA and into New York. Behind this system, temperatures stay near seasonable averages into next weekend with highs in the mid-40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo