Mostly sunny and mild today!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 44. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 29. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Cloudiness, PM Sun. Hi 44. Winds: Light.

Today will offer more sunshine and a mild afternoon with temperatures pushing into the mid 40s. Unlike yesterday, the wind won’t be as much of a factor today which will make it more pleasant to be out! Clouds will increase again tonight ahead of a weak disturbance.

Monday will start off cloudy, but clouds will gradually clear out during the afternoon. The storm that previously looked like a close call Tuesday will be nothing more than a few clouds locally. Quiet weather will continue through mid-week with temperatures averaging 5-8 degrees above normal. A strong cold front will through by Friday, bringing with it a few rain or snow showers before noticeably colder air moves in by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo