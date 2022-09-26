TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 52. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Breezy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 70. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Beneficial showers and storms from yesterday have exited well to our east, with pleasant weather expected today. High pressure to the west won’t build overhead until later in the week, which means breezy conditions can be expected both today and tomorrow. It will be seasonable with highs in the low 70s but cooler air begins to filter in Tuesday. As a trough swings through the region, there could be a couple light showers that develop during the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

High pressure builds over us for the middle and end of the week, promising sunshine but also cooler conditions, especially at night. Highs will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s…both which are 5-10 degrees below average. Dry weather carries us through at least Saturday morning.

As of early this morning, Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it continues to track toward the western Caribbean. The storm will rapidly strengthen over the next few days, eventually reaching Category 4 status as it enters the Gulf Wednesday. Where it makes landfall remains uncertain, but the Florida panhandle or west coast of Florida is looking like the most likely spot given trends in recent days. Regardless of location, the storm will bring flooding rain, dangerous storm surge, and plenty of wind to the western side of the sunshine state.

As the storm lifts north toward the end of the week, we’ll likely see some rain move in by late Saturday, but right now does not look significant given preceding dry air in place.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo