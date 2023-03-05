TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Turning Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Seasonable. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 53. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was a seasonable day with a wind that certainly added to the chill. It’s a cold start this morning with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 20s. Despite that, a strengthening northwest wind will allow highs to climb back into the mid-50s this afternoon! The breeze will be noticeable at times at 10-20 mph, but the March sun angle will feel great!

Temperatures drop tonight behind the front, with most of us heading toward the low 30s tomorrow morning. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day as the next front approaches. This will bring us some rain tomorrow night, and possibly wet snow for our northern communities. The exact track of the storm continues to shift south a bit, so it’s possible more of us see this end as wet snow but with such marginal temperatures, little impacts to travel are expected until you head north of the viewing area.

Following this front, we’ll see clearing skies Tuesday and a strengthening breeze. Temperatures will be quite seasonable for most of the week with highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30. At the moment, that’s not good enough for any snow as a slow-moving system approaches the area next weekend. It looks to be mainly some light rain for now, but we’ll let you know if that changes. Our window of winter to work with continues to shrink!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo