TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 51. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 31. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY: Clouds and Sun, Mild. Hi 52. Winds: Light SE.

What a nice afternoon yesterday! We’ll do it all over again today but it is cold again this morning with temperatures well down into the 20s for some areas. Once the sun rises, temps will rise quickly as most of us head into the low 50s this afternoon. Weather looks quiet tonight and Friday with just a few more clouds from time to time.

Our next round of rain is still expected for New Years Eve, but the timing of the storm has sped up a bit, which means drier periods are possible as we usher in 2023. Most of the steady rain should fall during the afternoon and early evening, and even then…indications are that it won’t be a super soaker event. Rainfall on average will be a quarter to a half inch before we totally dry out by New Years Day morning. It remains mild into early next week with highs near 50.

We’ll stay dry Monday but it’s temporary as the next front is already showing up for next Tuesday or Wednesday. Milder air will dominate the extended forecast with 50s expected each day from this weekend through the middle of next week. There are some changes in the pattern showing up for the end of next week, so expect more seasonably weather by then.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo