TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 45. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 27. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Flurries Stay West. Hi 43. Winds: Light.

After several days of dreary weather, high pressure will finally deliver sunshine today as temperatures stay close to seasonable levels. Most areas will top out in the mid-40s this afternoon with just a light northerly breeze expected. It will turn a bit colder tonight with most areas dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

A system we’ve been following all week will move toward Pennsylvania tonight but fall apart as it does so. Just an increase in some clouds is expected Saturday morning for areas well west of Harrisburg. It’ll be a little cooler, but highs not too far from average.

By late Saturday night and Sunday morning, a secondary disturbance will move through the Great Lakes. This one will bring us some wintry precipitation, mainly starting out as light snow first thing Sunday before transitioning to rain showers by mid-day. Areas north of Harrisburg will stay snow longer while areas along Route 30 and points south will stay primarily rain. A slushy half inch of snow can’t be ruled before the changeover, primarily over the higher elevations and areas north of I-81.

The weather looks quiet and seasonably chilly early next week with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. Things turn a little more interesting toward late-week as a Gulf storm heads toward the region. At the moment, it appears it would arrive late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, starting out as a wintry mix. It’s still 6 days away so plenty of uncertainty ahead, but this is one we need to watch given the more favorable weather pattern going forward.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo