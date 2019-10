ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Adams County Saturday night.

According to state police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Hanover Road, just east of Low Dutch Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

We’re told Lisa Berwager, 52, left the roadway and hit a utility pole and was thrown from her Harley-Davidson. She was flown to York Hospital in critical condition.