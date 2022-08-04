HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening.

According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The vehicle entered the intersection of State Route 10 and State Route 322 against a steady red light and struck the driver’s side of a blue Toyota Highlander. The truck driver sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported via ambulance for treatment.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster and anyone with information is asked to call 717-299-7650.