MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township early next month.

Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:

Walnut Sticky Buns

Original Sticky Buns

Cinnamon Buns (With peanut butter, cream cheese icing or plain)

Mini Sticky Buns

Over the years as the Mr. Sticky’s brand has grown in popularity, franchise opportunities became available to those outside of the family.

The new Mr. Sticky’s will be holding its grand-opening on Friday, March 3 from 6 a.m. till 3 p.m. and will be located at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, according to a recent Facebook post.

Today, Mr. Sticky’s has five total locations, three of which are franchised locations, and will soon become four. You can find Mr. Sticky’s at the following places: