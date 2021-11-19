Much colder today with strong winds

TODAY: Blustery and Colder. Winds NW 10-20 mph with Gusts 30-35 mph. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Still Breezy. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Increasing Clouds by Evening. Winds S 5-10 mph. Hi 48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers Develop After Sunset. Hi 53.

Today will be an abrupt change! Temperatures overall will be 20-25° lower than yesterday. Our Thursday featured high temperatures in the low 70s. Today high temperatures will barely break the mid-40s. Winds will also be strong all day with gusts over 30 mph. Bundle up as you head out!

Tonight will be chilly to as skies remain clear and the winds weaken. Low temperatures will likely drop below freezing with a lot of areas in the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend continues some of the chill, but high temperatures should climb to near 50° as the wind becomes southerly. Plenty of sunshine should be around for much of the day until clouds increase late in the day.

Clouds thicken for Sunday with showers developing after sunset. This rain will not be much overall with roughly a quarter inch or less likely. High temperatures for Sunday should range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By early next week a cold shot of air looms. High temperatures on Tuesday could stay in the 30s for a lot of locations! A moderating temperature trend then is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. At this time though we do not see any major precipitation events near the Commonwealth through Thanksgiving. The bulk of the moisture should stay just east of the area.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso