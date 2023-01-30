DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The warning system at Constellation Energy Generation, LLC, Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested this Thursday, Feb. 2.

The company stated that during the test, which is scheduled for around 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound. The words “this is a test, this is a test,” will follow.

The test will last around two minutes and no action by the public, or any county or local emergency organization is necessary during the test.

The emergency system was designed to warn owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run. The system consists of six sets of loudspeakers that are mounted on top of poles upstream and downstream of the facility.

There are poles installed in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Constellation Energy Generation, LLC installed the system back in 2003, as an additional means to warning the public, specifically cottage owners along the Susquehanna River.

Muddy Run’s emergency preparedness plan requires that the system is sounded every three months each year at around 10 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities in the area are notified of the test before each of the soundings. The notifications are sent to each township and county along the Lower Susquehanna River between the Norman Wood Bridge (Route 372) and the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, as well as to area newspapers.

If there is a real emergency, a tone will sound saying “this is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground.”