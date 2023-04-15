TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 72. Winds: Light South.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Evening Shower. Lo 58. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Clouds & Sun, Very Warm, Showers After Sunset. Hi 81. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

We’ve got some much needed rain moving through the area this morning. Showers will continue to move north with additional showers and storms expected to fire by mid-day and into the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but any time is fair game for slow-moving storms to pop up. Severe weather is not expected, but with weak steering and an influx of higher moisture, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Keep an eye to the sky and keep the ABC27 weather app handy. With higher humidity and clouds and showers around today, it won’t be as warm as yesterday, but still above normal with highs in the low 70s. Any showers will die off this evening with another mild night expected.

Most of Sunday will be dry and quite warm with highs again near 80 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring some more showers or storms, but not until after sunset. Any severe weather should stay to our west, but gusty winds are possible as the line of rain moves through. It’ll turn gradually cooler early next week, with highs Tuesday in the 50s. There could be a few showers around Monday with the secondary push of cooler air, but most of the day will be dry.

High pressure returns by mid-week with quickly moderating temperatures. Highs by Thursday will be in the 70s, with low 80s back by next Friday. Another cool down will come next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo