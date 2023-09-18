WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-million dollar, mountaintop estate will soon be put up for auction.

According to the listing, this 132-acre, colonial manor-style estate that overlooks the Susquehanna River was originally built back in 1860, though over the years several renovations and additions have been added to the estate. This includes the current owner’s additions from the 1990’s when they added an east and a west wing to the main 7,674 square foot home.

This colonial manor home, located at 6995 Roundtop Lane, boasts a 360-degree view of five surrounding counties, and the inside of the gated home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. According to the listing, the estate is also home to five fireplaces and a heated indoor pool with an ozone filtration system that provides a chemical-free odor.

This indoor pool area also features standalone humidity and climate controls.

In addition to a stunning indoor pool, the estate also showcases a private 24X80 outdoor pool that comes with a pool house that features “a kitchenette with an island, open vaulted ceilings with an open timber frame, and a floor-to-ceiling stone and brick fireplace,” according to the listing.

The estate is also home to a guest cottage on the property that offers full amenities, which consists of “a delightful kitchenette, pantry, and extra built-in freezer,” and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. According to the listing, the large estate is also home to a large barn that is capable of occupying up to 8 vehicles – the barn also features a full bathroom, a powder room, and a washer and dryer.

This mountaintop estate is part of Hellam Township and the property was listed for $3,750,000. The auction for the estate is scheduled for 11:00a.m. on Monday, October 23 – for more information you can contact ELITE Auctions.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.