HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound at Exit 66: DOWNTOWN HARRISBURG/FRONT STREET due to a multi-vehicle accident.

At least one tractor-trailer is involved in the accident.

Courtesy of abc27’s David Shiner

Motorists should expect major delays in their morning commute. As of 7:00 a.m., there was no word on when traffic would resume as normal.

To check the conditions of roadways in the Midstate, visit 511PA by clicking here.