YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – At least four people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The York County Coroner’s office is en route to the scene.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The road is closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

The number of vehicles and individuals involved is not known at this time.