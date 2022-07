CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 944 westbound near the exit towards I-81 North – Harrisburg at approximately 11:00 p.m. on July 7.

The crash has been cleared and there are no longer any lane restrictions.

It is unclear at this time exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Courtesy of 511PA