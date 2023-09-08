DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 81 southbound was closed in Dauphin County at Exit 67 across the length of the bridge due to a multi vehicle crash that happened in the morning of Friday, September 8, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

The left lane across the bridge has since reopened.

The spokesperson said that the crash happened when a box truck hit the back a of a tractor trailer at the beginning of a left lane restriction for a work zone on I-81 south.

According to PennDOT, the box driver has injuries but no other information is known.