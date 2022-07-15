LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound occurred between Exit: PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 West/PA 283 West/US 222 South – York/Hbg on July 15 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that the crash was fatal. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, how many cars/people were involved, or how many people were injured/died.

All lanes are closed as of 7:36 p.m. on July 15. More information will be available once released by police.

Courtesy of PennDOT