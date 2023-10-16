PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of York County are investigating an incident where firearms were stolen from a vehicle on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to State Police, Troopers were notified of multiple thefts from motor vehicles on the 200 block of Misty Hill Drive in Peach Bottom Township, York County

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While on the scene, State Police’s initial investigation found that the suspects gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles in both the 200 block of Misty Hill Drive as well as Delta Ridge Drive on Oct. 14.

State Police said that one of the vehicles had four handguns stolen from the center console.

Surveillance video from Misty Hill Drive shows two suspects. One of the suspects pictured below was seen entering the unlocked vehicles from 4 a.m. to around 4:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011 and to reference incident number PA 2023-1343625