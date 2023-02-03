LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teens were arrested on gun charges during two incidents within 14 hours of each other.

On February 1 at 11:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Justin Cabrera in the area of Dauphin Street and S. Lime Street. Police say Cabrera fled on food and a firearm fell out of his waistband.

Cabrera was apprehended and was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, Oxycodone, and a large amount of currency. The firearm was determined to be stolen from Mountville.

Cabrera was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension.

Fourteen hours later Lancaster Police arrested two other teens after attempting to stop a group near the 400 block of Fremont Street. Police say Lamaliel Cancel-Medina, 19, was charged with Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License and Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot.

A second teen under the age of 18 was arrested with a firearm and charged with Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell, or Transfer a Firearm, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, and Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot.