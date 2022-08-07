CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — At least nine people were shot during a mass shooting in one of Cincinnati’s most popular nightlife areas early this morning.

Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.

According to police, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Cincinnati police said an officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot.

The suspect remains at large as of Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.