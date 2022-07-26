PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every year on the first Tuesday in August, communities come together to celebrate the “National Night Out.” This event works to build community-police relationships in Pennsylvania. This year, “National Night Out” will take place on Tuesday, August 2.
If you are interested in attending, there are many locations throughout Pennsylvania that are participating. There will be food, activities, and vendors.
abc27 has compiled a list of the “National Night Out” locations in the area, as well as the different departments, activities, and food at these locations.
Pennsylvania State Police – 5-9 PM located at Greene Township Park, 996 Elevator St, Chambersburg PA
Departments: Pennsylvania State Police mount, PSP K9, PSP Motorcycle, PSP SERT, PSP Aviation Fly-over, Local Fire Departments
Activities: Grove Family Library, South Central PA Safety-Bike safety course and rodeo, Dunk Tank with “dunk a Trooper”
Vendors: Healthy Communities Partnership (Franklin County), South Central Camp Cadet – PSP Clothing/gear sale
Food: Amor de Madres Columbian Cuisine, Snacks and ice cream by Franklin County Crime Solvers, PAP’s Dogs
Harrisburg Bureau of Police – 6:30-8:30 PM located at Camp Curtin Academy at 2900 North Sixth Street
Activities: Live music, entertainment, games, and activities for kids
Food: There will be food at the event
Lower Allen Township Police – 6-8:30 PM at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill
Departments: Police, Fire, EMS, Public Works, and Public Safety Departments of the township
Activities: Music will be provided by DJ Matt Claeys and there will be activities for all ages
Food: Free light refreshments will be available
The Columbia Borough Police – 6-8 PM located at Glatfelter Memorial Field
Activities: Bouncy house, dunk tank, hot air balloon, PP&L electrical safety demonstration, K9 demonstration, giveaways, music by The Kracker Beez, music by Wsox Radio, “Jaws of Life” demonstration, Birds of Prey show, Creatures Great and Small animal show, first responder kickball game with kids, plus over 45 organization and business stands
Food: Free food including hot dogs, chips, water, and ice-cream
West Shore Regional Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg
There will be food and drinks, as well as community vendors.
Manor Township Police Department – 6-8 PM at Leisure Lanes at 3440 Columbia Avenue
Activities: First responder displays, as well as businesses and non-profit organizations
Food: There will be food trucks located at the event
Bloomsburg Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
Activities: S.W.A.T., EMS and Fire displays, Big Foot Country “Live Remote,” local musician Allan Combs II, basket raffles to benefit Local Food Cupboards
Food: Free refreshments required at the event
Camp Hill Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Willow Park
Activities: Music, games, bounce house, Officer dunk tank, and much more
Food: Food vendors and frozen treats will be at the event
Hummelstown Borough Police Department – 7-9 PM located at the Borough Park in Hummelstown
Activities: Police cruisers, firetrucks, EMS, games, and prizes
Food: There will be food at the event
Palmyra Borough Police Department – 5-8 PM located at the Buck Swank Stadium
Steelton Borough Police Department – 6-8 PM located at War Memorial Field
Activities: Kids games, more than 15 vendor booths from local businesses, and the first ever “Community Water Balloon Battle”
Food: There will be free food and drinks at the event
East Pennsboro Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Adams Ricci Park
Swatara Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Vanatta Park
Vendors are welcome and will be attending the event.
West Manchester Township Police Department – 5-8 PM located at Sunset Lane Park
Activities: Free games, free giveaways, music, and vendors
Food: All food will be free to the public
West Lampeter Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Lampeter Fairgrounds
Activities: Free prizes, dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police K9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks, and much more
Food: Free foods and beverages are offered at the event as well
The Highspire Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Highspire Memorial Park
Activities: There will be games and activities for kids of all ages, as well as vendors
Food: Free food will be provided at the event
East Cocalico Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Reamstown Park
There will be free food, music, and entertainment.
Spring Township Police Department – 5-9 PM located at the Lincoln Park Pool
Activities: Raffle prizes and swimming at the Lincoln Park Pool
Food: Free snacks will be provided courtesy of local vendors
Manheim Borough Police Department – 6-9 PM located in Memorial Park (Tennis Court Parking Lot)
Departments: Displays of local first responder personnel and equipment by Manheim Borough Police Department, Northwest EMS, Manheim Hope Fire Department, Mastersonville Fire Department, Penryn Fire Department, Adult Probation and Parole, Lancaster County Special Response Team, and more!
Activities: Giveaways and displays by local first responder personnel
Food: There will be a variety of food and beverages
Carroll Township Police Department – 5-8 PM located at Logan Park
Departments: Carroll Township Police Department and Northern York County Fire Rescue
Activities: Raffles and prizes
Food: There will be delicious food at the event
Lower Swatara Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the Lower Swatara Fire Department at 1350 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown, PA 17057
Derry Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the 1st block of West Caracas Avenue
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department – 6-8 PM at the East Petersburg Community Pool
Activities: At 5:30 PM a Community Bike Ride will kick off the event, at 6-8 PM there will be free open swim, bounce houses, free giveaways, touch-a-truck, and more
Food: There will be free hotdogs, chips, ice cream, and drinks
