PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every year on the first Tuesday in August, communities come together to celebrate the “National Night Out.” This event works to build community-police relationships in Pennsylvania. This year, “National Night Out” will take place on Tuesday, August 2.

If you are interested in attending, there are many locations throughout Pennsylvania that are participating. There will be food, activities, and vendors.

abc27 has compiled a list of the “National Night Out” locations in the area, as well as the different departments, activities, and food at these locations.

Pennsylvania State Police – 5-9 PM located at Greene Township Park, 996 Elevator St, Chambersburg PA

Departments: Pennsylvania State Police mount, PSP K9, PSP Motorcycle, PSP SERT, PSP Aviation Fly-over, Local Fire Departments

Activities: Grove Family Library, South Central PA Safety-Bike safety course and rodeo, Dunk Tank with “dunk a Trooper”

Vendors: Healthy Communities Partnership (Franklin County), South Central Camp Cadet – PSP Clothing/gear sale

Food: Amor de Madres Columbian Cuisine, Snacks and ice cream by Franklin County Crime Solvers, PAP’s Dogs

Harrisburg Bureau of Police – 6:30-8:30 PM located at Camp Curtin Academy at 2900 North Sixth Street

Activities: Live music, entertainment, games, and activities for kids

Food: There will be food at the event

Lower Allen Township Police – 6-8:30 PM at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Departments: Police, Fire, EMS, Public Works, and Public Safety Departments of the township

Activities: Music will be provided by DJ Matt Claeys and there will be activities for all ages

Food: Free light refreshments will be available

The Columbia Borough Police – 6-8 PM located at Glatfelter Memorial Field

Activities: Bouncy house, dunk tank, hot air balloon, PP&L electrical safety demonstration, K9 demonstration, giveaways, music by The Kracker Beez, music by Wsox Radio, “Jaws of Life” demonstration, Birds of Prey show, Creatures Great and Small animal show, first responder kickball game with kids, plus over 45 organization and business stands

Food: Free food including hot dogs, chips, water, and ice-cream

West Shore Regional Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg

There will be food and drinks, as well as community vendors.

Manor Township Police Department – 6-8 PM at Leisure Lanes at 3440 Columbia Avenue

Activities: First responder displays, as well as businesses and non-profit organizations

Food: There will be food trucks located at the event

Bloomsburg Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

Activities: S.W.A.T., EMS and Fire displays, Big Foot Country “Live Remote,” local musician Allan Combs II, basket raffles to benefit Local Food Cupboards

Food: Free refreshments required at the event

Camp Hill Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Willow Park

Activities: Music, games, bounce house, Officer dunk tank, and much more

Food: Food vendors and frozen treats will be at the event

Hummelstown Borough Police Department – 7-9 PM located at the Borough Park in Hummelstown

Activities: Police cruisers, firetrucks, EMS, games, and prizes

Food: There will be food at the event

Palmyra Borough Police Department – 5-8 PM located at the Buck Swank Stadium

Steelton Borough Police Department – 6-8 PM located at War Memorial Field

Activities: Kids games, more than 15 vendor booths from local businesses, and the first ever “Community Water Balloon Battle”

Food: There will be free food and drinks at the event

East Pennsboro Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Adams Ricci Park

Swatara Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Vanatta Park

Vendors are welcome and will be attending the event.

West Manchester Township Police Department – 5-8 PM located at Sunset Lane Park

Activities: Free games, free giveaways, music, and vendors

Food: All food will be free to the public

West Lampeter Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Lampeter Fairgrounds

Activities: Free prizes, dunk tank, mechanical bull riding, police K9 demonstrations, DJ, fireworks, and much more

Food: Free foods and beverages are offered at the event as well

The Highspire Police Department – 6-8 PM located at Highspire Memorial Park

Activities: There will be games and activities for kids of all ages, as well as vendors

Food: Free food will be provided at the event

East Cocalico Township Police Department – 6-9 PM located at Reamstown Park

There will be free food, music, and entertainment.

Spring Township Police Department – 5-9 PM located at the Lincoln Park Pool

Activities: Raffle prizes and swimming at the Lincoln Park Pool

Food: Free snacks will be provided courtesy of local vendors

Manheim Borough Police Department – 6-9 PM located in Memorial Park (Tennis Court Parking Lot)

Departments: Displays of local first responder personnel and equipment by Manheim Borough Police Department, Northwest EMS, Manheim Hope Fire Department, Mastersonville Fire Department, Penryn Fire Department, Adult Probation and Parole, Lancaster County Special Response Team, and more!

Activities: Giveaways and displays by local first responder personnel

Food: There will be a variety of food and beverages

Carroll Township Police Department – 5-8 PM located at Logan Park

Departments: Carroll Township Police Department and Northern York County Fire Rescue

Activities: Raffles and prizes

Food: There will be delicious food at the event

Lower Swatara Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the Lower Swatara Fire Department at 1350 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown, PA 17057

Derry Township Police Department – 6-8 PM located at the 1st block of West Caracas Avenue

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department – 6-8 PM at the East Petersburg Community Pool

Activities: At 5:30 PM a Community Bike Ride will kick off the event, at 6-8 PM there will be free open swim, bounce houses, free giveaways, touch-a-truck, and more

Food: There will be free hotdogs, chips, ice cream, and drinks