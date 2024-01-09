(WHTM) — With very heavy rains in the forecast, most of Central Pennsylvania is at risk of flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) has offered tips to keep you and your family safe if flooding occurs in your neighborhood.

The entire Midstate is under a flood watch, and the National Weather Service stated that the area is under a significant risk of heavy rainfall.

There is a difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A flood watch means that flooding is likely but is not occurring. However, a flood warning means that flooding is expected and that action should be taken to protect life and property.

During a flood, the NWS says that water levels and the rate at which water flows can change in an instant. They say that people should avoid flood waters at all costs. According to the NWS, only six inches of moving water can knock someone off their feet, If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.

Never drive through flooded roadways or around a barricaded road. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed-out road surfaces, and electrical wires.

The NWS states that a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away. Also, 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, and 18 inches of water can carry away larger vehicles.

PennDOT states that anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who ignore the barriers.

More flood safety information can be found here.