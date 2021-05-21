Nearing 90° today through the weekend with dry weather trends

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 64.

SATURDAY: Afternoon Passing Clouds, Showers/Storms North of Midstate. Hi 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray PM Storms. Hi 90.

Slightly drier air arrived late last evening and overnight, but overall not much has changed with our local weather. We will start with temperatures in the middle 50s and then see another big jump by mid-morning with temperatures nearing the upper 70s to 80°. Highs today will be awfully close to 90°, if not exceed it for some areas. No rain will be near the Midstate, and mostly sunny skies should win the day. This evening stays mild too with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

There will be a front that drops closer to the Midstate this weekend, but even then rain chances are very small. Saturday should stay dry and hot with highs close to 90°. The highest chances for storms will be north of our region over northern PA and New York. Sunday this slow-moving front and cooler air will begin to move into the Midstate meaning the chances for a few afternoon showers/storms should rise. Highs likely hit 90° if not slightly above for Sunday afternoon.

Cooler and drier air does arrive for Monday and Tuesday dropping high temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Heat will recover quickly for the eastern US, and by Wednesday of next week we could hit 90° before the next wave of cooler air arrives. In general, we do not see a lot of rain chances heading through next week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso