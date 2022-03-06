TODAY: Showers, Mainly During AM, Some PM Clearing & Near Record Warm. High 72. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, Gusts Over 30 mph At Times.

TONIGHT: Very Mild, Few Showers. Lo 54. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, Cloudy, Periods of Afternoon/Evening Rain. Hi 71. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Temperatures are starting out near 40 degrees as we await for the very warm air to spill over the mountains. That will occur later this morning as winds picks up out of the south and west ahead of a cold front. With the front will also come some showers, mainly later this morning but some may linger into the afternoon as well south of the turnpike. While this may limit how warm some of us get, most will still be able to break the 70 degree mark, coming at least very close to if not tying the previous record high of 72 degrees!

The front will stall over central PA tonight, which may lead to a few showers overnight but also very mild conditions with lows in the 50s! That front lifts north as a warm front Monday before a cold front slices through Monday evening. This will bring our best shot of rain with this entire system, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until after 3 or 4p. Temperatures should climb to near 70 before a big drop for Tuesday.

Cooler and more seasonable conditions do return by the middle of the week. An approaching system from the Gulf could bring us some rain or snow Wednesday depending on how our temperatures pan out, but it doesn’t look like anything heavy at the moment. A moderating trend will take place toward the end of next week again as we climb back into the mid to upper 50s by Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo