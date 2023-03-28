LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new healthy restaurant, specializing in smoothies, acai bowls, and pitaya bowls is soon opening a new location in Lebanon.

The new Oola Bowls franchise location in Lebanon is owned and operated by Andrew Agee, who has been a Lebanon native for the past 15 years. According to Agee, he is a former bedside registered nurse (RN), who use to work at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon County.

After about seven years of traveling around and working in the healthcare industry, Agee decided to try something new.

“You know, the healthcare industry can be really tiresome,” Agee stated. “Then, one day I was at Hersheypark and I tried Oola Bowls – I mean it was delicious, sweet, refreshing, and filling. Four months later, I went to meet the owners of Oola Bowls, Joe and Brock, to talk about franchising, and then I took the plunge.”

Construction of the new 2,186-square-foot Oola Bowls location began back in October 2022, according to Agee. Now, the only work that is left before the location’s official inspection on April 3, is to finish painting and adding the signage.

The new Oola Bowls will be capable of seating up to 25 customers on the inside, and another 24 customers at the outside tables. In addition to vast seating, the new Oola Bowl will offer multiple features to make getting your tasty treat as convenient as possible, with features such as:

A drive-thru lane

Online ordering for ordering ahead

Delivery services (DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats)

According to Agee, the timeline for the official opening of the new Oola Bowls in Lebanon is as follows:

Begin training on April 10 Hold soft opening on April 15 Grand opening on May 13

“I am very excited to open – one of the big things for me is to be more involved with the Lebanon Community and we are off to a great start,” Agee said. “I don’t just want to create jobs, but I want to help promote a positive community.”

The hours of operation for the Oola Bowls in Lebanon, from April 15 until their grand opening, will be Mondays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upon their grand opening on May 13, their hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new Oola Bowls is currently still hiring for multiple positions, if you are interested in applying you can click here. According to Agee, once all of the hirings is completed, he anticipates creating 25 new jobs in total.

The new Oola Bowls is located in the North Cornwall Commons at 111 Springwood Drive, suite 100.

According to their website, Oola Bowls was initially founded in Lancaster back in 2018. Upon opening its doors in Lebanon, Oola Bowls will have a total of eight locations across the Midstate

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.