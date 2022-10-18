Scissors, brushes and other hair styling accessories lie in a box at a hair salon. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October.

The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.

“We often hear property experts say ‘location, location, location’ in regard to real estate.” said Miss Shana. “After ManeClass Salon’s five-plus years in midtown, I can say that we have finally found our perfect location!”

ManeClass Salon offers a variety of services such as:

Educational workshops

Braiding

Hair extensions

Loc coloring, repair, maintenance, coloring, and starter locs

Haircuts

Hair product

A grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled for the near future.

For more information, please contact Miss Shana at (717)-623-3767 or maneclassinmidtown@yahoo.com // you can also contact Julie Shade at (717)-255-1038 or julieshade@harristown.net