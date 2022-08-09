LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses.

You can park for free and check your bag in Lancaster, then connect at Philadelphia’s airport and fly anywhere in the world.

The program head, called Landline, says these buses are actually more comfortable than smaller regional jets and planes.

“And compared to that, we have several inches more legroom, the seats recline, all the seats have power, we have onboard wi-fi,” said David Sunde, co-founder and CEO of Landline.

You can book tickets like any other flight on American Airline’s website, just choose Lancaster as your starting point.

Make sure you choose your final destination, not Philadelphia, when booking.