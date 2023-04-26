EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new arts and crafts franchise location will soon be opening in Lancaster County.

A new Hobby Lobby storefront location will be opening in Lancaster County at the East Towne Center shopping mall, according to a banner that is hanging on the future location, which reads: “Coming Soon Hobby Lobby”.

The new Hobby Lobby will be located at 2090 Lincoln Highway East, between Gabe’s and Harbor Freight Tools.

Hobby Lobby also has several other locations across the Midstate, which includes:

Colonial Park Mall (5074 Jonestown Road)

Mechanicsburg (5600 Carlisle Pike)

York (460 Town Center Drive)

Lebanon (2215 Lebanon Valley Mall)

Lancaster (2074 Fruitville Pike)

According to Hobby Lobby’s website, the franchise was first founded in Oklahoma City back in 1970. Since its inception, the franchise now has more than 900 store locations across 47 states – they also employ over 43,000 people.

It is still unknown when the new Hobby Lobby will hold its grand opening.

abc27 news reached out to Hobby Lobby and to Pennmark Management Company for comment on the new location, but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.