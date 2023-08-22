CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Trucking company Yellow is a hot property after shutting down operations and going into bankruptcy.

Old Dominion Freight has offered to buy Yellow and its terminals for $1.5 billion. Earlier in the month, abc27 News reported to you that Estes Express Lines was looking to buy “Yellow” for a reported $1.3 billion.

Also earlier this month, Noël Perry, a Cornwall, Lebanon County-based principal with Transport Futures told abc27 News that Yellow and its terminals are attractive for bidders for several reasons including the expenses and challenges involved in building new terminals.

He also said that Yellow’s terminal in Carlisle near the intersection of Interstate 81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is particularly attractive for its location.

Last month the company left a sign on the gate of its Carlisle facility saying operations were ending effective Sunday, July 30. This left workers and much of the Midstate shocked, Yellow had a huge impact on both Central PA and the nation by importing and exporting goods.

In the Midstate, Yellow has trucking terminals in Carlisle and Camp Hill, but they shut down last month just before the company filed for bankruptcy.