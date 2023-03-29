(WHTM) — A new bill in the State House would help protect Pennsylvania residents who are involved in data breaches.

Rep. Chris Pielli (D-Chester County) introduced the bill, which would require credit reporting agencies to provide at least three years of free credit monitoring.

The agencies would also be banned from charging people for freezing or unfreezing credit reports and required to waive your right to sue in exchange for free credit monitoring.