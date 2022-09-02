HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library.

At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.

It is being done through a partnership with the Dauphin County Library System, and it’s something project leaders hope will bring communities across Central Pennsylvania together.

“A welcoming place to just be, you know, have a cup of coffee, enjoy a good book, use your laptop, go to a library program. Maybe enjoy something fun like a poetry slam or, you know, an author visit at the library, Karane Cullings said.

The library says it received an outpouring of support from the community. Because of this, they are creating a donor wall to recognize everyone who helped make the project happen.