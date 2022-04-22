CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have filed new charges against a Chambersburg high school teacher who was placed on administrative leave and was taken into custody on previous sexual assault charges.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, Benjamin Duran-Tobias has had additional charges brought against him on April 20, stemming from a different incident.

Duran-Tobias was additionally charged with one count of sexual abuse of children – child pornography and one count of corruption of minors. He has received an additional $75,000 unsecured bail for the new charges.

On April 8, Duran-Tobias was placed on administrative leave by the school following a report of unlawful contact with a student. At that time, he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of involuntary sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, one count of corruption of minors, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of indecent assault.

abc27 has reached out to Chambersburg School District to confirm Duran-Tobias’ employment status and has not heard back at this time.