HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mission Autism Clinics (MAC) is opening up a new facility in Harrisburg at the end of this week, according to a Nov. 22, 2022 release.

MAC is a an autism clinic that offers applied behavior analysis therapy (ABA) programs for children ages 2-6. According to MAC, ABA is a style of therapy that uses learning and behavior to change a child’s habits. The therapists at MAC that utilize ABA therapy, encourage an autistic child to increase positive behavior and decrease negative behavior.

“This is done through positive reinforcement or a reward for every desired action that the child takes,” MAC said in a press release. “Over time, the child learns which behaviors are desirable and which are not.”

According to MAC’s website, ABA style therapy can be adjusted and adapted on a case by case basis for each individual child’s needs. Additionally, this style of therapy can be replicated and preformed for a child anywhere, including at home and in school.

The new MAC facility is located at 2550 Interstate Dr., Suite 201, and is going to hold its grand opening event on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, starting at 3:30pm. According to MAC, the grand opening event will have:

Ribbon cutting ceremony (starts at 3:45 p.m.)

Tours of the new facility (running from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Refreshments

‘Family fun’

Currently, the new MAC facility in Harrisburg is looking for a full-time Behavior Technician, according to a recent job listing on their website.

MAC opened its first autism clinic in Pittston, Pa. back in 2020 and according to MAC, they now have 13 clinical locations spread across Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information you can visit MAC’s website or email info@missionautismclinics.com