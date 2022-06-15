HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that 12 Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers (DWCO) graduated on June 12 during a ceremony held at the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

DWCOs are volunteers who help Waterway Conservation Officers (WCO) protect Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources.

The new DWCOs and their regions are listed below:



Jordan Adams, assigned to Tioga County

Kyle Fiedler, assigned to Mercer County

Carl Freeman, assigned to Franklin/E. Fulton counties

Michael Galler, assigned to S. Carbon/SW Monroe counties

Tracy Haraschak, assigned to Tioga County

Richard Krebs, Jr., assigned to W. Schuylkill County

Brian Orris, assigned to McKean County

Joshua Muir, assigned to Clearfield County

Thomas Ramsey, assigned to N. Luzerne County/Columbia counties

Richard Robatin, assigned to Snyder/Union/W. Northumberland/Montour counties

John Schaffer, assigned to S. Luzerne/Columbia counties

Robert Yotko, assigned to S. Bucks County

In order to become a DWCO you must complete an application and lethal weapons training (Act 235). Applicants must complete 16 days of training which includes information in constitutional law, fish identification, armed and unarmed self-defense training, tactical firearms, boat accident response investigation protocol, and patrol boat trailer use and maintenance.

The 2022 graduating class of DWCOs is currently on probationary status and must complete 150 hours of field training with a WCO within one year of graduation. There are approximately 60 other DWCOs across the state.

For more information about becoming a DWCO, visit their website here.