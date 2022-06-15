HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that 12 Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers (DWCO) graduated on June 12 during a ceremony held at the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.
DWCOs are volunteers who help Waterway Conservation Officers (WCO) protect Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources.
The new DWCOs and their regions are listed below:
Jordan Adams, assigned to Tioga County
Kyle Fiedler, assigned to Mercer County
Carl Freeman, assigned to Franklin/E. Fulton counties
Michael Galler, assigned to S. Carbon/SW Monroe counties
Tracy Haraschak, assigned to Tioga County
Richard Krebs, Jr., assigned to W. Schuylkill County
Brian Orris, assigned to McKean County
Joshua Muir, assigned to Clearfield County
Thomas Ramsey, assigned to N. Luzerne County/Columbia counties
Richard Robatin, assigned to Snyder/Union/W. Northumberland/Montour counties
John Schaffer, assigned to S. Luzerne/Columbia counties
Robert Yotko, assigned to S. Bucks County
In order to become a DWCO you must complete an application and lethal weapons training (Act 235). Applicants must complete 16 days of training which includes information in constitutional law, fish identification, armed and unarmed self-defense training, tactical firearms, boat accident response investigation protocol, and patrol boat trailer use and maintenance.
The 2022 graduating class of DWCOs is currently on probationary status and must complete 150 hours of field training with a WCO within one year of graduation. There are approximately 60 other DWCOs across the state.
For more information about becoming a DWCO, visit their website here.
