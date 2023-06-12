HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Crocs retail shoe store was recently unveiled this past weekend at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

According to a Facebook post by Hershey Tanger Outlets, the new Crocs location was unveiled this past weekend, on Friday, June 9. The post goes on to highlight two sales that are currently available at the new Crocs location until the end of June 2023.

The available sales are: buy one, get one 25% off, and buy two, get two free on clearance.

In addition to this new Crocs location in Hershey, Crocs also has another Midstate location at the Lancaster Tanger Outlets, in suite 1130.

The new Crocs store location will offer hundreds of different Crocs products for customers to choose from. According to Hershey Tanger Outlets website, the new store-front is located in suite 123, which can be found in between Rebook and Aéropostale.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are: