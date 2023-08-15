LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new diner will soon open its doors in Lemoyne, Pa. at the former home of a popular Chinese restaurant named Ho Wah.

abc27 news reported back in February when the locally popular Chinese restaurant named Ho Wah in Lemoyne unexpectedly closed its doors. Shortly after their closure, the award-winning restaurant, which was located at 732 Market Street, was listed for sale for $1.5 million.

This property sale included:

Four burner gas stove

Eight-foot gas grill

Two walk-in coolers

Meat slicer

Dishwasher

Prep tables

29 parking spaces

According to Cumberland County’s Community & Business Development Manager/ Communications Manager Rebecca Yearick, the former Ho Wah space will soon be taken over by another Midstate business owner named Wally Khalil, who previously owned Dad’s Garage Burger & Grille House, before selling it in mid-2022.

Khalil now plans on opening the new Lemoyne Diner. According to Lemoyne Diner’s Facebook page, the new eatery will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Currently, the new diner is hiring for all positions, which includes servers, kitchen staff, and hostesses. According to an August 13 post, the new diner will be hosting an on-site hiring event on August 16 – 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If interested individuals are unable to make it to the event, they are encouraged to call (717)-319-1601.

abc27 news reached out to Lemoyne Diner for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.